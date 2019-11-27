Speculation rife about Ajit Pawar’s political future

mumbai

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:27 IST

After resigning as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on Tuesday afternoon, speculation is rife about the political future of dissident leader Ajit Pawar.

The senior NCP leader, who was responsible breaking ranks with his party on Saturday morning, reached the residence of his mentor and uncle Sharad Pawar late on Tuesday.

“Ajit Pawar is meeting the party chief. He will be discussing various issues with Pawar saheb and we are sure that issues will be sorted out,”said state NCP chief Jayant Patil. “He has tweeted that he continues to be with the NCP and continues to follow Pawarsaheb. He had never left the party,” Patil added.

However, will he be able to get back his old status of number 2 in the party?

After submitting his resignation to the chief minister, there was speculations that Ajit would be sidelined, especially after a number of NCP legislators said they were misled by him. But there is no clarity on that front.

Before Saturday’s incident, Ajit was considered as political heir to the NCP patriarch. He had a say in deciding party candidates but now, a section of the party wants to expel him.

But another section wants him back in the party. Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal urged Sharad Pawar to get Ajit back in to the party fold. “We need him in the party,”Bhujbal said.

“Actually, the party looks at Ajit Pawar as an asset. He is fine strategist and a good organiser. He is also an aggressive leader, who has long list of supporters in the party,” said a senior NCP legislator on condition of anonymity.