SSC student with cancer writes paper from hosp

mumbai

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:04 IST

A student undergoing treatment for cancer was allowed to write her SSC paper from the Tata Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning.

The student of a Bandra school had to be admitted to hospital in the middle of her ongoing examinations for chemotherapy sessions.

Her sister approached Canossa High School, which was her exam centre, at 10am on Saturday, an hour before the Geometry paper was set to begin and informed about her health condition. The school then wrote to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) requesting them to allow her to write her papers from the hospital.

“The student was determined to write the exam despite all the hardships that she was going through. When we got to know about this, we immediately requested the board to give her special permission,” said Sister Ruth, school headmistress.

The school later sent the written answer sheet to the divisional board office in Vashi as per the procedure. “We followed all the instructions that were given to us by the board,” said Sister Ruth.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary of the Mumbai divisional board, said that the student was provided all the assistance required by the board to help her write the exams.

“We ensured that our staff at the centre reached the hospital along with police to ensure that she could write her paper well. She can write all her remaining papers from the hospital. We will assist in all ways possible,” Sangave said.

The student has got a writer and 20 minutes of additional time from the board as a concession that is given to cancer patients.