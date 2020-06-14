e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / State govt caps price of Covid-19 tests at ₹2,200

State govt caps price of Covid-19 tests at ₹2,200

mumbai Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state government on Saturday capped the price for Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR) in private laboratories at ₹2,200, down from the existing maximum price of ₹4,500. The charge can go up to ₹2,800 in case of home swab collection and delivering reports home.

State health minister Rajesh Tope announced the decision after a committee of senior health department officials submitted a report. Tope said the price of the test in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state , is now the lowest in the country. The minister said that against the backdrop of testing being done in large numbers and the drop in prices of kits , the decision to reduce the prices of the tests was justified. He said that the four-member committee had given its recommendation for the revision in prices after analysing every aspect related to the cost incurred for the test.

“Maharashtra has conducted the highest number of tests and the count is more than 6.25 lakh tests from 95 laboratories, including 42 private laboratories, across the state. The ICMR protocol for RT-PCR tests remains the same and there would be no compromise on quality. This has been another decision in the interest of the public and in the direction of curbing profiteering,” Tope said.

He said that the home test charges, too, have been brought down to ₹2,800 from ₹5,200.

The committee appointed under Dr Sudhakar Shinde, the state health assurance society’s CEO, submitted its report in a week.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In