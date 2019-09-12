State has 914 women against 1,000 men voters

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:39 IST

The state has 914 women voters against a thousand men, a rise from 893 in the 2014 Assembly elections and 912 during the Lok Sabha elections this year. With the rise, the election commission now aims to increase the percentage of voting in next month’s elections to 70% against 63.08% in 2014. The voters in the age group of 18-19 have increased to 17.76 lakh.

After the recent summary revision of the electoral rolls, the total number of electors in the state reached 8.94 crore or 71.94% of the total population. Of them, 4.67 crore (52.25%) are men and 4.27 crore (47.74%) women.

“It would be our endeavour to reduce the gap between the sex ratio and ratio of women voters. We have also witnessed an improvement in overall turnout of voters over a period of time. We have been undertaking various drive for improvement,” said Baldev Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO), Maharashtra.

Citizens will have the opportunity to enrol as voters till the last day of filing nomination. Voters can visit www.nvsp.in or ceo.maharashtra.gov.in or contact toll-free number 1950 to register themselves as voters.

The CEO said the elections will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs) as the system is foolproof. “EVMs are tamper-proof. We are conducting awareness drives in outreach programmes to build confidence among voters,” he said.

Singh said the election machinery in flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur has started distributing voters identity cards for free.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:39 IST