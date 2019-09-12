State transport minister writes to Nitin Gadkari; No hefty fines for Maha for some time

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:39 IST

Hefty fines for violation of traffic regulations, as imposed by the Central government, will not be applicable in Maharashtra for some time. The state transport minister Diwakar Raote has written a letter to the Union minister for roads and highways, Nitin Gadkari to reconsider the decision as it has led to public outcry. Raote is of the view that the penalty amount determined for different violations is exorbitant and needs to be reduced.

The state government is yet to notify the new traffic regulations under Motor Vehicle (Amended) Act, 2019; which means these heavy fines, cannot be charged in Maharashtra till then. Raote said they will take a call if the concerned ministry does not take any decision.

Considering the Assembly elections are scheduled for October, the state government is riding cautiously on the issue. Raote’s decision to write a letter to the Centre is also being seen as an attempt to buy some time. On Tuesday, Gujarat decided to reduce the hefty fines against traffic offences by 25% to 90%.

“The intention of the Central government is appreciated as every life is important. The amount of fine as per the old provisions was very minimal, which creates a sense of carelessness among people. The rise in penalties was necessary… But it shouldn’t be so hefty that people won’t be able to pay them,” Raote said.

When asked about Gujarat’s move, the state transport minister said they want the Centre to react first on the issue, only then they will make a decision.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:39 IST