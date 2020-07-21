e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Status of mangrove land in Goregaon changed in 2018 to facilitate development: State

Status of mangrove land in Goregaon changed in 2018 to facilitate development: State

mumbai Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:36 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The state government informed Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday that the status of 400 acres of land with mangroves at Pahari village in Goregaon was modified to allow development, as per modifications made in April 2018 to the Development Control Regulations (DCR) of 1991. Certain portions of the reserved land have been allotted to the Metro car shed and the Maharashtra National Law University’s (MNLU) campus. The matter will be heard next on August 5.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Conservation Action Trust (CAT) drew attention to 400 acres that are reserved as residential and special development zone in the Development Plan of 2034.

CAT’s advocate Sharan Jagtiani informed a division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Madhav Jamdar on Tuesday that in 1996, the ministry of environment and forest had given clearance to a residential and recreational project in the area, which led to large-scale destruction of mangroves between 1996 and 2002. Following this, a committee confirmed in 2003 that debris had been dumped on the mangroves. A second committee submitted in 2018 that no mangroves had been destroyed after 2005. The PIL sought directions to restore the land to a green zone by replanting mangroves.

Advocate Dr Milind Sathe appeared for an intervenor who owns the land and submitted that the PIL was not maintainable as DCR 1991 had been modified in April 2018, opening the land up for residential and development purposes. Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni concurred with Dr Sathe and said changing the status of the land parcel was a legislative decision over which the court did not have jurisdiction.

In light of the submissions, the court has asked all parties to file affidavits regarding their stand within a week and directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder in three days.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In