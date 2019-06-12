Stop merciless hacking of trees, complain residents of Dadar

Residents of Dadar have complained to the civic body that the contractors hired to trim the unstable branches of trees ahead of the monsoon, have been hacking the trees “mercilessly”.

After meeting municipal ward officers to lodge their complaint, the residents are now planning to approach the municipal commissioner.

They pointed out that over the last month the workers have been trimming trees across Dadar, Mahim and Matunga, post which only the trunk of the tree is left behind and all the branches have been chopped off.

“If they intend to destroy the tree, then they should replant it some other place, but they aren’t even doing that. When we approached the Brihamnumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC], we got to know that this was part of pre-monsoon preparedness,” said Seema Khot, former research fellow at the department of ocean development, and a resident of the area.

When trees are cut, a junior tree officer is required to accompany the contractors. Khot mentioned that when they met ward officials last week, they pointed out that when they questioned those pruning the trees no officer was present among them.

“The base of some of these trees has been concretised, which further weakens their roots, making them prone to falling,” said Khot.

“Similar incidents are happening all across the city, and when we raise an objection against unlawful and indiscriminate tree trimming, we are threatened with police action,” said Sonal Menon, an entrepreneur, referring to a non-cognisable complaint that has been filed against the residents for stopping BMC work.

However, when contacted, a senior officer from Shivaji Park police station said that no such issue has been brought to their notice by the BMC.

“It is a routine exercise carried out to balance the tree, avoid mishaps and reduce damage to life and property. There is no excessive trimming that is done, it is only the part that is dangerous that is cut,” said a BMC official.

