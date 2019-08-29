Suspension revoked, but AI pilot’s resignation is accepted

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:02 IST

While Air India revoked the suspension of its senior pilot, who was caught shoplifting in Sydney, on Monday, August 31 will be his last day at work.

Captain Rohit Bhasin, who served Air India for more than 35 years, was caught stealing a wallet from a duty-free shop on June 23, while he was operating a Sydney-Delhi flight (AI 131). The AI suspended him with immediate effect, restricting Bhasin from entering the airline premises or leaving Kolkata, where he had moved in 2016 after he became the executive director (eastern region).

Bhasin resumed duty on August 26, after Air India’s director (personnel), in a letter issued to him that day, announced that his suspension has been revoked. HT has a copy of the letter. However, on August 27, AI’s general manager (personnel) wrote to him saying that his resignation letter has been accepted. The letter, of which HT has a copy, says: “This is with reference to your letter dated 06.08.2019, addressed to CMD, tendering your resignation from the services of Air India with a request for waiver of the requisite notice period. The competent authority has accepted your resignation with effect from the close of office hours on 31.08.2019.”

Explaining the developments, a source said he was asked to rejoin work before resigning to ensure he can’t claim benefits under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for which he applied. An official said, “Taking voluntary retirement would mean that the person would be eligible for all post-retirement benefits. The senior management officials did not approve his request of VRS and he was made to resume duty on Monday by revoking his suspension order and his resignation was accepted on Tuesday.” Denying that he had asked for VRS, Bhasin said, “I did not ask for voluntary retirement. I have resigned on Wednesday and my last working day is August 31.”

When contacted, Air India spokesperson refused to comment. However, a senior airline official said, “The management forced him to resign as this wasn’t the first time he was caught. Before this, he had stolen a jacket from the Singapore airport and also has an FIR registered against him in Dubai.”

A senior airline official said there had been many internal complaints against Bhasin in the past. “In 2010, the Indian Pilots Guild had written to the management that Bhasin misused his official powers to threaten pilots if they availed sick leaves; frequently scheduled himself with his son and scheduled pilots with no visa for international flying duty,” he said.

Air India, which has just two staff members at Sydney airport, was finding it difficult to follow up the case as the staff would be occupied with handling flight operations. “As Bhasin has resigned from the airline, all pending inquiries and cases against him will be closed,” said an airline official.

However, a senior industry expert said even if an accused is no more a part of the airline, the pending inquiry from the international authorities will remain. “Even though AI will not be involved, Bhasin will continue facing issues from the Sydney authorities. The AI should have terminated his services instead of accepting his resignation without taking action against him.”

Jitendra Bhargava, former executive director of AI, said, “No employee is allowed to resign when probe in a case is going on . There have been instances of retirement of accused being extended pending inquiry.”

