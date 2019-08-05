Teenager found hanging in South Mumbai public toilet

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:01 IST

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from a public toilet in south Mumbai on Saturday. The LT Marg police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). However, family members of the girl have alleged that it was not a case of suicide but sexual assault and murder.

“On Friday evening, the family gathered to break a fast that they were observing. When the teen did not show up, her family began to look for her. Two hours later, they approached the police and filed a missing persons complaint,” said one of the victim’s relatives. Her body was found on Saturday morning.

“There are injury marks on her body and we suspect that she was sexually assaulted,” said the relative. Meanwhile, Nishit Mishra, additional commissioner of police, south region, said that preliminary medical observation has not suggested signs of sexual assault.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 01:27 IST