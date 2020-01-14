Temperature drops below 30°C, cool conditions to stay

mumbai

As predicted by the weather bureau, the day temperature in the city and suburbs dropped from Tuesday evening onwards. While the suburbs recorded 29.1 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius below normal, 28.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in south Mumbai, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. Minimum temperatures were above the normal mark.

The weather bureau said cool conditions would continue in the coming days with considerable drop expected on Thursday and Friday owing to cool northerly winds. The air quality index (AQI) entered the ‘satisfactory’ category on account of fast-moving winds over the city.

