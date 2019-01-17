Three die of poisonous gases after falling in septic tank in Mumbai

A labourer who fell into a septic tank, and two others, who rushed to his rescue, died after inhaling poisonous chemicals from the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) sewage treatment plant (STP) on Wednesday. One more labourer who tried to help the trio suffered injuries and is in critical condition at a civic hospital.

Prakash Borade, chief fire officer, MBMC, said, “Around 1pm, Muzaffar Moulik, 24, Rafique Mandal, 50, Moufijum, 18, and Akhtar Mullah, 49, entered the tank to open a valve, as the drainage line was clogged with muck. At 2pm, three of them left for lunch. But Moulik fell inside the tank. The other two, Mandal and Moufijum, tried to rescue him, but all of them succumbed. The 49-year-old, who tried to help the three from outside the tank, suffered injuries.”

According to fire brigade sources, the victims were not wearing masks or any other safety gear.

An officer from the Mira Road police station said, “We have registered a case of accidental death. We will check if the contractor followed safety norms.”

Balaji Khatgaonkar, MBMC commissioner, and Dimple Mehta, mayor of MBMC, visited the spot and promised action against the contractors.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 14:35 IST