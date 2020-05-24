Two arrested for snatching gold chain from senior citizen

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:55 IST

Amboli police on Sunday arrested two chain snatchers for snatching gold chain of a senior citizen at Shashtrinagar Andheri (West) amid lockdown. The arrested accused are Imran Aslam Vagu, 29, and Juber Aslam Vagu, 35, both residents of Naupada, Bandra (East). The police are now looking for their boss.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday around 6.30am when the 60-year-old woman was on her way to purchase milk and the three accused, who were riding a bike, snatched her chain.

A police officer said, “The woman approached police station and we recorded her statement. We registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under sections 392 (robbery), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector, said,” with the help of CCTV camera footage and technical analysis we captured the accused from Bandra and we are investigating the matter.”

Sources said both arrested accused are habitual offenders with more than five theft cases against each of them. The third accused has more than 20 cases registered against him.