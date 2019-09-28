Two arrested from Vashi slum with 87kg ganja worth ₹11 lakh

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 00:52 IST

The Navi Mumbai police seized 87.4 kg ganja from a slum near APMC market at Vashi and arrested two people, including a woman, who allegedly hid the contraband, on Thursday.

The value of the ganja is around ₹10.78 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided two houses in the slum. They found the ganja, which were to be supplied to other places.

Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “We formed a special squad for patrolling and collecting intelligence inputs from the city, a few weeks ago. We got information that a man and a woman from Green Hotel slum had stored a huge amount of narcotics. According to information, the narcotics were to be sold in Navi Mumbai and some other places.”

“After the tip-off, we immediately sent a team to the slum at Sector 29. The police first recovered 9.950 kg ganja from the houses of Dayaban Karale, 29, and Surekha Sonkamble, 28. Karale and Sonkamble have been living in the slums for the past couple of years,” he said.

The police detained both of them and interrogated them.

“During interrogation, they told us about their hideouts in the slum, from where we recovered 77.450 kgs of ganja. We seized 87.4 kgs of ganja from the slum within a few hours,” Dahane said.

The police booked the accused under Sections 8 and 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They remanded in police custody.

When asked from where the accused got such a huge amount of ganja, another senior police officer said, “Prima facie, it appears that the accused transported those from Nashik. But we have not received the confirmed reports so far. Also, we don’t know who sent those to the city.”

“We have heard that the ganja was supposed to be transported to some other places including Mumbai and Thane. But we are also investigating the case to find out if a big party was planning to purchase a portion of it,” the officer said.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has asked police personnel to check if peddlers were trying to sell ganja and other narcotics to college students and other youth in the city.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 00:52 IST