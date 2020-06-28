e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray says Maharashtra lockdown to continue, hints at more eases after June 30

Uddhav Thackeray says Maharashtra lockdown to continue, hints at more eases after June 30

Thackeray, who completed seven months in his office on Sunday, said the risk of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the battle against the pandemic are not over yet, but the government is relaxing the curbs in a phased manner.

mumbai Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:15 IST
Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Shiv Sena chief said that the continuation of the lockdown curbs and their stricter implementations depends on citizens.
The Shiv Sena chief said that the continuation of the lockdown curbs and their stricter implementations depends on citizens. (Photo: CMOMaharashtra/ Twitter)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday the ongoing lockdown will not be lifted after its fifth phase ends on June 30 but indicated there will be more relaxations under the state government’s Mission Begin Again.

Thackeray, who completed seven months in his office on Sunday, said the risk of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the battle against the pandemic are not over yet, but the government is relaxing the curbs in a phased manner.

The Shiv Sena chief said that the continuation of the lockdown curbs and their stricter implementations depends on citizens.

“I have been getting requests from a few civic authorities for the permission for imposing stricter lockdown owing to the rising numbers. There are cases of violations of the curbs in some cities like Mumbai, Pune and even in rural areas,” Thackeray said while addressing the state through Facebook.

“I am sure the citizens will continue to abide by the stricter norms of the lockdown but in case of violations of the curbs, we will have no options but to go for the stricter imposition of the lockdown again in the areas with a rise in the cases,” he added.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic with a tally of to 159,133 out of which more than 74,000 cases are in Mumbai. Ten major cities, including Mumbai, continue to be classified as red zones with strict restrictions including no public transport.

More than 7,200 people, including 4,284 in Mumbai, have succumbed to the respiratory disease in the state so far.

Thackeray said that there will be a spike in infections in the next few weeks.

“As we have been opening up the activities to ensure the revival of the economy, we have been witnessing the rise in the cases. Even in the near future, there will be a rise in the cases as we open up more activities,” he said.

“But the state government is ready to take on the surge. We have increased the testing facilities. Instead of waiting for the virus to attack us, we have been chasing it. After it has proven to be successful in Mumbai, the ‘chase the virus’ drive is being implemented elsewhere in the state. It will help us in containing the spread,” he added.

Thackeray said the state government is at par with the health infrastructure at the national and international level. He said his government has received permission from the Centre for the use of remdesivir and favipiravin, the antiviral drugs, and they will be made available to people free of cost once the adequate stock has been procured.

“We are inaugurating plasma therapy testing centres in Maharashtra on Monday and it will, perhaps, help us in becoming the top state to provide the facility with the highest number of tests for the therapy,” he said.

“We appeal to the people who recovered from the infection to come forward for the test of therapy so that other positive patients can be benefited from them,” he said.

The chief minister also appealed to doctors from the private sector to come forward and guide their colleagues from the healthcare sector to treat Covid-19 patients effectively.

Thackeray reiterated his appeal to the people to keep religious celebrations a low key affair in the wake of the pandemic. He also announced the resumption of the ongoing loan waiver scheme, which was stalled due to the economic crisis.

tags
top news
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
‘Need to be close to our friends’: India holds naval exercise with Japan amid stand-off with China
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
‘Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Maharashtra lockdown won’t be lifted after June 30’: Uddhav Thackeray
Covid-19 LIVE: Ahead of lockdown, people throng shops for essentials in Assam
Covid-19 LIVE: Ahead of lockdown, people throng shops for essentials in Assam
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In