Unnao man arrested for sexually harassing celebrity dermatologist

mumbai Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:49 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Oshiwara police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending porn videos, obscene messages and photos to a 39-year-old celebrity dermatologist last year.

According to the police, the accused, Shyamji Mishra, posed as a patient and harassed the dermatologist on her phone at her clinic. The dermatologist immediately blocked his number and filed a complaint with the police.

A police officer said they received the complaint on August 2019 and started their investigation after an FIR was registered under sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 (A) (sending obscene content) of the Information Technology Act (IT).

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara, said they arrested Mishra from Unnao, brought him to the city on Monday and filed a charge sheet hours after his arrest.

Initial probe revealed that Mishra, who is unemployed, found the victim’s profile on Instagram in April 2019 and started sending her lewd messages till July 2019.

A police officer said when Mishra got no response for his Instagram messages, he started sending messages to the victim’s mobile number, which he got from her social media account.

