UPS Madan to be new chief secretary; state awaits ECI approval

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday shortlisted senior Indian administrative service (IAS) officer UPS Madan for the post of chief secretary. He will succeed DK Jain, whose last day in the office was Tuesday.

Jain will move to New Delhi, where he will take charge as a non-judicial member of the newly-constituted Lokpal office from Wednesday.

Although the state has shortlisted Madan as the new chief secretary, it needs approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI) owing to the model code of conduct in force for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Madan, currently the additional chief secretary in the finance department, was given the additional charge of the chief secretary’s post until his official appointment.

“We are expecting ECI nod by Wednesday following which Madan will officially take over the post,” said an official from general administration department.

Madan, an IAS officer from the batch of 1983 , had served as metropolitan commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for five years before his appointment in the finance department in 2018.

Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation chief Ajoy Mehta (1984 IAS batch), Medha Gadgil (1983 IAS batch), additional chief secretary from general administration department, Sanjeevanee Kutty (1983 IAS batch), Union secretary at the department of ex-servicemen welfare and ABP Pandey, Union revenue secretary, were the other names the state had considered for the post of the chief secretary.

