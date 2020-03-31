Uran dump threatens safety of 3K residents; No alternatives amid Covid-19 lockdown say officials

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020

Amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, a garbage dump in Uran has been on fire for the past 15 days, sending toxic fumes into the air and threatening mangrove forest and a gas pipeline in its vicinity.

Over 3,000 affected Uran residents have been demanding the closure of the 13-year-old dump but district officials said even though an alternate site was identified, it was impossible to operate a new landfill amid the current lockdown scenario.

The fire, cause of which is unknown, has now started spreading across mangrove forests, and is dangerously close to a gas pipeline that belongs to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

Environmentalists filed a fresh complaint before the Maharashtra government and Bombay high court (HC) appointed mangrove protection committee on Tuesday. In January, the HC committee had directed City Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and the Raigad collector to find an alternative site while revenue officials had booked the Uran Municipal Council (UMC) workers for environmental destruction.

“We have been posting daily fire bulletins to all state and central agencies, including the Prime Minister’s Office, pleading for immediate intervention before the situation gets worse,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation. “However, there has been no visible action.”

An ONGC official requesting anonymity said, “The dump site is a ticking time bomb and poses a health risk. It can spread more infection during this crisis period. A temporary alternate arrangement needs to be made at the earliest.”

HT had reported in January that an alternative site had been identified and finalised at Navghar but it would take time to make it operational.

Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “The process of acquiring final no-objection certificates is already underway but owing to the lockdown everything is stalled. The process will take time while acquiring clearance from Cidco [landowners]. Meantime, all complaints are being swiftly addressed.”

Residents alleged that taking advantage of the lockdown, the UMC ignored their concerns while they suffer due to unchecked air pollution. “To make matters worse, the civic body started spraying pesticides in heavy doses on the garbage being dumped,” said Samir Ashrit, resident of Bori Pakhadi.

Started in 2007, the two-hectare dumping ground is located between Bori Pakhadi and Hanuman Koliwada villages receives 3,000 kg of waste per day. A residential colony is located less than 100-m away from the dump on one end while dense mangrove cover on the other.

Last Wednesday, a massive fire was doused by ONGC fire tenders as the police booked three unidentified persons for starting the fire.

Awdhut Tawde, chief executive officer, UMC alleged there was foul play by local residents. “We were told that one major fire was due to a short circuit but continuous small fires are being lit purposely. We are investigating this. To avoid any mishap, we are building a fence to cordon off the site from mangroves and the pipeline.”

Another resident Pritam Thakur said, “We have been facing breathing problems due to the smoke billowing out of the burning plastic, rubber, tyres and other muck. After the UMC flattened the garbage, mangroves are now choking.”