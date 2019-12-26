e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Woman held for assaulting TC

Woman held for assaulting TC

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:25 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old railway passenger manhandled a woman ticket checker (TC) at Ambernath railway station on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 7:45 am, at platform number 3 of the station.

“A senior ticket checker of Central Railway, Namrata Shendge, 31 had approached a commuter, Minal Ghule, who refused to show the ticket and started arguing with the TC and manhandled her,” said Valmik Shardul, a senior police inspector, from Kalyan GRP.

The accused was arrested after she was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News