Woman held for assaulting TC

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:25 IST

A 25-year-old railway passenger manhandled a woman ticket checker (TC) at Ambernath railway station on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 7:45 am, at platform number 3 of the station.

“A senior ticket checker of Central Railway, Namrata Shendge, 31 had approached a commuter, Minal Ghule, who refused to show the ticket and started arguing with the TC and manhandled her,” said Valmik Shardul, a senior police inspector, from Kalyan GRP.

The accused was arrested after she was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).