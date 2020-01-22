e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Woman held for smuggling jewellery worth ₹1.36 crore

Woman held for smuggling jewellery worth ₹1.36 crore

mumbai Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:03 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

A 53-year-old woman, residing in Hong Kong, has been arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs department at the Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling gold and diamond-studded jewellery worth ₹1.36 crore. The woman carried the undeclared jewellery in her pant’s pocket.

The accused Meena Dhandia, on Monday night, had arrived at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. After she cleared the customs green channel, she was intercepted on suspicion. On searching, the officials recovered one gold diamond ring, four diamond-studded gold bangles, all valued at ₹1.36crore. She had hidden them in her pant’s pocket, customs officials said.

Customs officials suspect that she could be part of a smuggling racket. Dhandia was arrested and charged under relevant sections of Customs Act.

Dhandia’s lawyer Ravi Hirani said that jewellery brought by the woman is her own and she was here to attend a marriage ceremony.

top news
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News