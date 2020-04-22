e-paper
Worker on Worli duty tests positive for Covid-19

Worker on Worli duty tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:04 IST
A total of 40 contractual labourers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been home quarantined after one of their colleagues who had gone to disinfect Worli-Koliwada area tested positive on Tuesday.

According to BMC officials, the one tested positive developed symptoms after the fumigation work at Worli-Koliwada. Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G-South ward, said, “The labourer probably went to eat at his relative’s place in Worli-Koliwada which has a positive patient. We have home quarantined his 40 colleagues.”

A BMC official said, “ All those who are home quarantined do not have any symptoms, but we have asked them to report, if any.”

Worli-Koliwada area comes under G-South ward which has the highest number of cases in the city.

BMC officials said the labourer who tested positive was on duty at R-North ward which covers Dahisar and Borivli, but was sent to Worli-Koliwada as additional manpower was needed there.

The labourer lives in K-East ward which covers Andheri-East, Saki Naka and Vile Parle East.

