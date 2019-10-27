e-paper
WR suspects scam, blocks bookings of 1,692 passengers of Kutch-Bandra Exp

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:17 IST
Kailash Korde
Kailash Korde
Hindustantimes
         

The Western Railway’s (WR) vigilance team has blocked 282 travel bookings, comprising 1,692 passengers, for the Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express scheduled between November 1 and 13, on account of suspicious transactions.

The vigilance team found that e-tickets of these passengers were booked in the name of the same passenger on different days.

“It is also suspected that the tickets were booked by unauthorised agents using dubious software,” said a WR spokesperson. The suspicious e-tickets amount to ₹7.19 lakh.

The zonal railway has also appealed to passengers, who have booked e-tickets, to check the status of their tickets. “If found blocked, they are requested to contact the chief reservation supervisors of either Gandhidham, Ahmedabad or Mumbai Central stations during office hours and submit their identity proof,” said a WR spokesperson.

According to WR, the tickets of genuine passengers will be released and unblocked after they are verified with the original identity proof and a photocopy of that proof is submitted at the passenger reservation system offices of Mumbai Central, Gandhidham or Ahmedabad stations.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:17 IST

