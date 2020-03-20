e-paper
Mumbai News / Yellow: The colour for all Covid-19 waste

Yellow: The colour for all Covid-19 waste

mumbai Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:11 IST
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which published draft guidelines for treatment facilities, healthcare establishments (HCEs) and labs, general public, and self-quarantined patients, has selected ‘yellow’ as the colour code for all Covid-19 waste.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday directed all states to publish the guidelines under provisions of the Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 to handle, treat and dispose of Covid-19 waste from healthcare establishments and laboratories.

“States have been handling H1N1 and swine flu biomedical waste. However, all establishments need to strictly ensure that Covid-19 waste is handled separately. Apart from using a unique colour coded collection bag or bin, states need to ensure that Covid-19 waste is transported through a separate vehicle and disposed of first before any other waste. In no circumstances, should anyone come in contact with it directly,” said a senior CPCB official in-charge of waste management who developed the guidelines. “These broad guidelines cover the requirements on what each state needs to do and ensure this waste is treated with utmost care to ensure community transmission in any manner is avoided. If the state wants they can add additional guidelines.”

The Maharashtra guidelines will be approved after the state government and CPCB clears it. Amar Supate, principal scientific officer and head of bio-medical waste management, MPCB, said, “The subject has not been given due consideration. Biomedical waste handlers are at high risk. Also self-quarantined or suspected people need to be educated on correct disposal and treatment of waste. The minute these guidelines are received, correct reporting and implementation is key.”

“There are 52,704 health care facilities in Maharashtra, of which 20,225 (bedded) generate 57,773kg bio-medical waste per day, 32,479 (non-bedded) generate 13,667kg per day, and the remaining small clinics and medical centres generate 71kg per day, according to MPCB. We will have to assess the quantity of Covid-19 waste separately under new guidelines,” added Supate.

