Class 10 exams: No clarity on new paper pattern, says Mumbai school teachers

On August 8, the education department had released a government resolution (GR) reintroducing the internal assessments conducted by schools, in languages and social sciences.

mumbai Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:57 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times
Representational image.
Representational image.(HT file)
         

Even as the state board has announced the timetable for the Class 10 exams, schools are complaining that teachers are yet to receive the drafts of the revised paper pattern.

“The board needs to put it out in the public domain so that there will be clarity for students as well as teachers,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

Clarifying on the complaints, the board said the new paper pattern will be available online. “The pattern for almost all the papers is online, while the the pending ones will be uploaded shortly. We have communicated about this to most of the schools and thus there should be no a problem,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the board.

It directed the board to come up with a revised marking scheme, with 80 marks for written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

In August, after a committee was appointed, the board organised training sessions for teachers to brief them about the new question paper model.

Schools had requested the board to upload model question papers for each subject, so that even those who could not attend the training will understand what needs to be done.

