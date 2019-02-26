Internet calls out Urvashi Rautela for sharing old pic with Justin Bieber as new ‘birthday selfie’

Actor and former Miss India Urvashi Rautela was trending on social media on Monday for sharing a selfie with US pop star Justin Beiber on her birthday. However, Instagram users believe that the picture is fake and definitely not clicked on her birthday on February 25.

“Justin Bieber, thanks a trillion. Bestest birthday present ever. Best evening of my life. Thank you God and my favourite Justin Bieber for making it unforgettable. I am about to faint now I guess,” she had captioned the pic which also featured Justin’s wife and model Hailey Baldwin. Fans, however, pointed out how Justin had long hair and a moustache in the pic, which he had shaved off in November last year.

“How can it be real? Justin bieber is having short hair now!,” read a comment on the post. “Bro this picture is fake. Being a beliber dont you know Justin had that haircut and mustache last year? He has like rrally short hair now, this picture is not taken on her birthday,” read another. “Yeahh this pic is not taken recently coz justin have really long hairs in this pic but he had already shaved his head back a month ago... This picture might be real but it is definitely not taken on her birthday!!!,” wrote another Instagram user.

Justin indeed has much shorter hair now. He was caught on camera by the paparazzi in New York on Monday. Check out his latest pics:

This isn’t the first time Urvashi has made a social media faux pas. Last year, Urvashi was spotted with Chunky Pndey’s nephew Ahaan Pandey and a few tabloids claimed the two are dating. Urvashi took to social media to dismiss the allegations by pasting supermodel Gigi Hadid’s social media post when she had opened up about speculations of her affair with Zayn Malik. Here’s a comparison:

She is also a repeat offender on Diet Sabya’s list. She has regularly worn outfits copied from Taylor Swift to Kylie Jenner.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz and John Abraham. She was last seen on screen in the erotic thriller Hate Story 4 in 2018.

