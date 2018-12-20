Neha Kakkar posts cryptic message after breakup with Himansh Kohli, says women glow differently when loved

Singer Neha Kakkar has been in the news of late for her alleged break-up with TV actor Himansh Kohli. Much has been speculated about how she has taken the break-up badly. Currently, ruling the charts with Simmba’s hit song Aankh Marey, Neha definitely is the toast of the crowds.

Now, the singer seems to indicating that her past is behind her. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram, possibly from a holiday, with a cryptic message that said: “Women Glow Differently When They are Treated Right and Loved Properly! #PositiveVibesOnly #Happy #NehaKakkar.”

‘Treated right’ and ‘loved properly’ - do these words have something to do with her relationship with Himansh? Wearing a track suit with a cap, Neha is smiling as she poses for the camera. She is sitting on a cemented platform as the blue sea pans out behind her at a distance.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, Neha has shared a rather heartbreaking note as her Instagram story, saying how unhappy she was. She had written that while as a celebrity, she is expected to smile always, but in her personal life, she was unhappy (then) and couldn’t control not being a normal self at that moment.

She wrote: “I know I’m a celeb..I’m not supposed to write all this.. but I’m human being too.. and aaj kuch zyaada hi toot gayi, isliye couldn’t control my feelings. Pata hai hum celebrities ke do chehre hote hain...Ek personal, ek professional. Personal life jitni bhi kharaab chal rahi ho, professional life mein you’ll always see us SMILING. (we celebrities have two sides to us - - one personal and one professional. No matter how bad our personal life is, you will always see us smiling.”

News of their break-up gathered steam after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram; Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile. When an entertainment portal questioned the singer about the break-up, she answered, “Who Himansh?”

Neha had been in a relationship with Himansh for a while. In fact, on one of the previous episodes of Indian Idol 10, they had even acknowledged their relationship. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, she had said as part of a game on the show: “In the future when I think of getting married, he is going to be there in my mind.” Himansh was a guest on the show for that particular episode. He had reportedly said: “I was waiting for you to say that.” Neha is popular for her hit Bollywood songs like London Thumakda, Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma and Trippy Trippy.

