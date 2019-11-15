e-paper
Shekhar Ravjianii had to pay Rs 1672 for 3 eggs at a five-star, shares the ‘eggxorbitant meal’ bill

Composer Shekhar Ravjianni has shared a picture of his hotel bill, showing an amount of Rs 1672 that he was charged for two eggs. See his post here.

music Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shekhar Ravjianni of the Vishal and Shekhar music duo shared a bill showing the hefty amount he was asked to pay for two eggs.
Shekhar Ravjianni of the Vishal and Shekhar music duo shared a bill showing the hefty amount he was asked to pay for two eggs.(twitter/Instagram)
         

Music composer Shekhar Ravjianii of the Vishal and Shekhar duo has shared his experience at being fleeced by an Ahmedabad hotel for ordering two boiled eggs. He happens to be another industry personality to do so after Rahul Bose and later comedian Kiku Sarda.

Sharing a bill, Shekhar wrote: “Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites. That was an Eggxorbitant meal.”  

Twitter immediately jumped on to the bandwagon, with many empathising with the composer but some also defending the hotel. One user wrote “sone ka anda dene waali murgi hogi (the hen must be hatching golden eggs)” while another put it flatly that you knew what you were getting into. “You went to Hyatt. You saw the menu and knew the amount. You ordered the eggs. You ate the eggs. You paid the bill. You must have given a tip too. BUT..... Crying has become a fashion.”

Empathising with him, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “ANDAaaz apna apna Ye toh eggtremely shocking hai” while another wrote: “Order dene se pehle menu nhi dekhte aap (Didn’t you check the menu before ordering)?”

In July this year, Rahul Bose took the internet by storm when he posted a video where he mentioned that the JW Marriot charged him Rs 442.50 for two bananas, he ordered to his room after a session in the gym. He had written: “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.” In no time, the video went viral with people poking fun at the hotel.  

 

Similarly, comedian Kiku Sarda, on a visit to Bali, was shocked when he was charged Rs 78,650 for a coffee and a tea. He too had tweeted the bill and written: “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.”

