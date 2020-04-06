300 teams to visit Covid-19 hot spots in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:14 IST

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has constituted 300 surveillance and containment teams to visit all spots from where Covid-19 cases were reported.

The teams will start functioning from Tuesday. In total, there are 58 Covid-19 patients in the district, of whom eight have been discharged after successfully completing treatment.

No new case has been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district over the past two days.

According to officials, there are 12 major clusters in the district where initial containment activities were carried out. From Tuesday, teams will visit all these clusters.

Each team will have a health worker, a revenue department worker and a policeman. These teams will cover all areas within a 3km radius of each cluster. Officials will be visiting each house to spread awareness on coronavirus.

They will inform residents about precautions required to avoid the infection, techniques to sanitize the house nd hand-washing techniques. Officials will also be collecting information about people who have a travel history to foreign countries over the past one or two months. Officials will also be finding out if any of the locals have any symptoms of Covid-19.

“As per the guidelines, we have to cover all areas within a 3km radius of the place from where a Covid-19 case had been reported. All officials involved in the activity have been informed about the procedure. The data will help us in keeping a tab on people’s health. This drive is called coronavirus awareness programme,” Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

By Monday night, the health department has notified 1,851 travellers, put 1,225 persons under surveillance, and collected samples of 1,030 persons. A total of 58 positive cases have been confirmed, while 678 samples have come negative and 300 results are awaited.

The district administration has started a call centre to address various issues of the public related to the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown.