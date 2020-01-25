e-paper
71st Republic day 2020: Four Noida firemen to be awarded by President for heroic act

noida Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Four officials of the Noida Fire Service, who had safely evacuated six people from an apartment engulfed in fire in 2018, have been decorated with the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry award on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, an official statement said on Saturday.

The awardees are Noida fire service chief Arun Kumar Singh, fire officer Maamchand Badgujar, currently posted in Ghaziabad, leading fireman Rameshwar and driver Satyendra Kumar Bhati, the statement said.

They had safely evacuated six people from a flat on the sixth floor of Parsavanath Apartments in Sector 93A of Noida on May 1, 2018, it said. “They have been chosen for the ‘Fire Service Medal for Gallantry’ for their brave and courageous efforts during service and will be honoured by the President on Republic Day,” it stated.

Overall, 25 Fire Service officials from Uttar Pradesh have been chosen for the Republic Day honour by the President.

