Authorities launch helpline for disposing biomedical waste in Noida, Greater Noida

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 11:01 IST

Cautioning residents against unsafe disposal of gloves and masks, authorities have launched helplines to help with proper disposal of biomedical wastes in Noida and Greater Noida amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The numbers for biomedical waste disposal in Noida are 18001807995 and 7428999189, while Greater Noida residents can dial 9899979135 and 9899955266, officials said on Saturday.

Residents have been advised to not dispose of used masks and gloves directly into dustbins. They have been asked to preferably cut used masks and gloves and keep them in a paper bag for 72 hours (3 days) before putting them in normal garbage, the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities said.

Additionally, the residents have been asked to not put any biomedical waste such as disposable syringes, faeces or urine diapers, among others, in the trash generated during the treatment of any Covid-19 patient, according to statements issued separately.

“However, it is advised to keep it (biomedical waste) in a yellow bag and inform the vendor M/s A G Enviro Infra Project authorised by Noida Authority on 18001807995 or 7428999189 and hand it over to them for safe disposal,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

Greater Noida Authority Additional CEO Deep Chandra said issued a similar appeal and said residents can use numbers 9899979135 and 9899955266 for disposal of biomedical wastes.

The Noida Authority also started a dedicated number using which residents can register their complaints related to the Public Health Department like fogging or sanitisation, improper disposal of waste, burning of garbage, cleanliness of roads.

According to a statement, residents can lodge complaints on 13 issues linked to the Public Health Department using the 9717080605 helpline.

The issues are fogging/ sanitisation, urination or defecation in open, burning of garbage in open space, disposal of construction or demolition waste, improper disposal of sewage waste or septage, it said.

The helpline could also be used to inform officials about the non-arrival of garbage collection vans, garbage being dumped in the open, dead animals lying on roads, complaints related to stray animals or cattle besides street and pet dogs, it added.

People can also use the number to register complaints related to cleanliness of public or community toilets and urinals, sewer overflow, non-supply of water or electricity in their area and cleanliness of roads, drains and grass cutting of pavements, the statement said.