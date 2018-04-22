Authority finalises new rates for advertising

The Noida authority has finalised new rates to be imposed for advertising along city roads and other public spaces.

The authority has changed the old system, under which it used to charge different rates for wall wraps, hoardings and unipoles, and will now charge the advertisers a flat rate per square feet (sqft) depending on the zone where the advertisement is to be placed.

For this purpose, the authority has divided the city into three zones. Sectors 18, 38A, Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Noida expressway fall under category A; sectors 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 between Delhi border and Master Plan-III Road fall under category B and sectors 39, 40, 41, 45, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 85, between Master Plan-III Road and Greater Noida periphery, fall under category C.

The authority has finalised charges of Rs262.36 per sqft per month for advertising in areas under category A, Rs240.49 per sqft per month in category B and Rs218.63 per sqft per month in category C.

The new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018, officials said.

Earlier, the authority used to charge advertisers Rs446.02 per sqft per month for wall wraps, Rs216.63 per sqft per month for hoardings and Rs283.3 per sqft per month for unipoles.

Officials said that at present, the authority is failing to earn the maximum possible revenue from advertising and there is an immense scope of increasing revenue. At present, the authority earns around Rs12 crore annually from advertising revenue but has the scope to earn around Rs24 crore, if properly run, officials said.

Officials said the authority is losing out due to poor management of advertising business, as many were hesitant to advertise in areas under category C due to high rates.

Hence, the authority decided to scrap the old system under which it used to charge a fee separately for hoardings, wall wrap and unipoles, officials said.

“The new rates will help us in earning an annual revenue of around Rs24 crore, which is double of what we were earning under old rates. The new rates will help us increase earnings in areas where advertisers were not coming forward to advertise,” SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, said.

“Rates for advertising are highest in sectors 18, 38A and DND Flyway, among all areas in Noida. We will effectively implement the new rates and stop illegal advertising strictly,” Mishra said.