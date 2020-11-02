e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Child actor’s parents cheated of ₹80,000 on pretext of landing him roles in TV serials

Child actor’s parents cheated of ₹80,000 on pretext of landing him roles in TV serials

noida Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: The family of a child actor from Noida has alleged that a “contractor” cheated them of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of landing the child a role in a major TV serial.

According to the family, the suspect allegedly asked the family to make advance payments for “agreement and security deposit”. However, once the money was paid, the suspect stopped all communication with them, the family alleged.

The complainant in the matter is Shalu Sharma, a resident of Sarfabad village in Noida’s Sector 73. She is a homemaker while her husband works as a cook. Her son, aged 11 years, is an actor and a hip hop dancer.

She said that last week, she received an email and then a call from the suspect, who identified himself as a casting director with a leading film making company. “He said my son has been selected for two TV serials. The suspect asked us to deposit Rs 7,000 on the pretext of agreement and security deposit. Once the money was paid, he asked to pay another Rs 7,000,” Sharma alleged.

She alleged the suspect’s demands started increasing and the family ended up depositing a total of Rs 80,000 in multiple transactions. “However, later the suspect switched off his phone and stopped all communication,” she said.

Sudhir Kumar, SHO, Sector 49, said based on the complaint, a case was registered against the suspect under Section 66-D of IT Act on October 28. “We will take the help of cyber cell to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect,” he said.

top news
2 dead, including 1 attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
2 dead, including 1 attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack, several injured including a cop
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack, several injured including a cop
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In