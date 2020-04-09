Containment work underway in 22 hot spots in GB Nagar

noida

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:26 IST

A total of 300 containment and surveillance teams have surveyed 5,52,130 families by late Wednesday night. On Tuesday, these teams started containment and surveillance work and, on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered to seal all the identified hot spots in 15 districts of the state for containment and surveillance.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported its first Covid-19 case on March 12. Teams were constituted, and containment and surveillance exercise of the hot spots started after 25 days of the first incident.

Each team consists of a health worker, a revenue department worker and a policeman or an official from any other department. These teams cover an area of three kilometres around each hot spot. There are in total 22 hot spots in the district. During the drive, officials have identified 338 persons with travel history.

Officials are visiting each house in the 3-km area to spread awareness about Covid-19. These teams are informing residents about the precautions required to avoid infections, techniques to sanitise the house and proper hand washing techniques. Officials will also be collecting information about people who have a travel history in the last one or two months. Officials will also be finding out if any of the locals have any symptoms of the infection.

“The containment work is underway in all the identified hot spots. Our officials are maintaining data of each and every house and persons who have travel history. We will keep a tab on the health of all these identified persons,” said Dr Sunil Dohre, additional chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

One new case was confirmed in Noida during the wee hours of Thursday. A 67-year-old woman from Sector 50 of Noida was tested positive. The woman had got herself tested at a private lab, after which she informed the officials. The total number of cases in the district has reached 63. The woman is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. Two other patients, a 58-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son from Sector 37, had also gone for treatment to a private hospital in Delhi on March 31. Presently, these three Covid-19 patients from GB Nagar are undergoing treatment in Delhi.

The 67-year-old woman is a heart patient, which makes her case a bit serious. Her son had returned from Scotland on March 18. He has been put under home-quarantine as he has no symptoms. The patient developed symptoms after which she got herself tested at a private lab. Officials haven’t taken samples of any other member of the family yet as nobody has developed any symptoms of Covid-19.

Officials have increased the number of sampling in the district and are collecting around 100 samples everyday. Samples of 41 persons, out of the 366 people who were quarantined as a part of the cluster containment exercise in JJ Colony in Sector 5 and Sector 8 have been taken on Tuesday. These people were quarantined after four people related to the employees of Ceasefire, a firesafety solutions company in Sector 135, were tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, four cases of Covid-19 were found, including the wives of two Ceasefire employees, who had tested positive earlier. Till now, 41 persons attached with Ceasefire have been found to be positive for the infection.

Patients include a 35-year-old wife of a Ceasefire employee from Sector 74 and a 27-year-old wife of another employee, living in Chauda Village in Sector 22. The other two cases are of a man in his 50s from Sector 93A and a woman from Greater Noida.

“We have three patients till now who are undergoing treatment at Delhi hospitals. They got themselves tested at private labs and later informed us,” added Dohre.

By Thursday night, the health department had notified 1,862 travellers and 809 people have been put under surveillance. A total of 1,168 samples have been collected. A total of 63 cases have come out positive while 12 have been discharged. There are 51 active cases in the district. Presently,15 patients have been admitted at GIMS, 29 in child PGI and 4 in Sharda hospital.