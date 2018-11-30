Man on bike mowed down by school bus in Greater Noida

A speeding school bus allegedly mowed down a 26-year-old cook working at a city hotel in Swarn Nagri of Greater Noida, police said, adding that the bus driver has been arrested and the school bus, impounded. The deceased, identified as Amit, was a resident of Samadhipur village near Ajayabpur Railway station in Greater Noida and employed as a cook at Jaypee Greens resort in Kasna, police said.

The school bus, allegedly belonging to Pathways School, was empty and on its way to pick up children at the time of the incident.

Police said the victim was on his way to work on a motorcycle around 7am when the bus hit him on a road next to Kamla Gate near the Jaypee Sports Complex in Swarn Nagri.

Rampal Singh, station house officer, Kasna police station, said: “The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Mukesh, a resident of Kasna. We have booked him under IPC sections 279 and 338 for rash driving and causing grievous hurt by endangering life. We have also seized the bus. The driver and the conductor were the only ones inside the vehicle when the incident took place.”

Stating that the victim is survived by his wife and six-month-old son, Amit’s father, Devendra, said, “Around 7.30am, I received information that my son has been hit by a speeding school bus. A few bystanders took him to Kailash Hospital at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida where he was admitted in the intensive care unit. Later, doctors declared him brought dead. A few eyewitnesses told me that the bus was being driven at a speed of above 80 kilometres per hour.”

Meanwhile, Pathways School management refused to offer a statement on the matter despite repeated attempts.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 15:19 IST