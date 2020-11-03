Cops suspended after audio clip of money exchange goes viral

noida

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:45 IST

Two police personnel deployed at the Jewar police station were suspended from duty after an audio clip of them talking about monetary exchange related to a drug peddler was circulated on social media.

The incident came to light on Monday when the audio clip started doing rounds on social media. In the clip, a head constable and another person, who appears to be a peddler himself, can be heard allegedly discussing the legal status of another peddler, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on the same day.

The person was heard saying that if the suspect in question had only 150 grams of weed with him, then why was he booked for two kilograms. The conversation also mentioned the name of another constable, who had allegedly assured the him of the suspect’s release.

“I spoke to the constable who was suspended, and he said that the suspect had ₹10,000 with him, which was taken at the time of his arrest. In addition to this, I paid ₹30,000 to you when we spoke about a lesser amount for his release,” the person was heard telling the head constable.

The person in the audio clip also said that the suspect should have been booked for the genuine amount of marijuana found with him. Further, if he was not being released, then the money taken should be returned. To this, the head constable was allegedly heard saying that the money was at his home and that he would take care of the matter in a couple of days.

This audio clip was also shared with senior police officials, after which the orders for suspension were given.“We have immediately taken action against the cops in question, and the assistant commissioner of police has been given the charge of the investigation of the case to verify the bribery claims being made in the audio,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3.Despite repeated attempts, the constable and head constable couldn’t be contacted for comment.

The suspect in question has been identified as Aleem, who was nabbed with 450 grams of marijuana, said the police, adding that efforts were on to identify the second person in the audio and take action against him as well.