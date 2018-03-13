DM Singh, SSP Kumar hold meeting to improve law and order in Noida

Noida: District magistrate BN Singh and senior superintendent of police Love Kumar held a meeting on Tuesday with senior police and administration officials to ensure law and order in the district.

The cops were told to ensure maximum police presence on the roads after dark to increase vigilance and to take strict action against sand, land and liquor mafia. Overloading of vehicles carrying sand should be dealt with strictness, officials were told.

“We are taking all possible measures with the help of police to ensure safety of people. Maintaining law and order in the district is our priority,” said Singh.

They were asked to book notorious criminals under the UP Gangsters Act and UP Goonda (control) Act.

DM Singh said that police response and police control room vehicles should keep conducting surprise checks at random places.

Singh and Kumar have made it clear to the police department that the complaints of citizens should be handled on a priority basis. Senior officials should involve themselves more into crime cases.

“Any official, who will be found having a lenient attitude towards the problems of people will face strict action,” said Singh in the meeting.

Traffic jams was also a point of discussion in the meeting. Traffic police have been asked to ensure that no unattended vehicle creates traffic jams in the district. Police officials were also asked to be more active during the evening and night time to help in reducing traffic issues.

People visiting police station to lodge a complaint should be attended on a priority basis and cops should behave properly with the citizens, Kumar said in the meeting.