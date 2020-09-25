e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida traffic at Sector 14-A

Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida traffic at Sector 14-A

Farmers parked several tractors and cars at the Noida entry gate, completely halting vehicular movement from both sides

noida Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Noida
Farmers, in tractors and cars, reached Noida Gate near Mayur Vihar around 11.45am. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed on the Delhi side of the border. They set up barricades to stop farmers’ entry into Delhi.
Farmers, in tractors and cars, reached Noida Gate near Mayur Vihar around 11.45am. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed on the Delhi side of the border. They set up barricades to stop farmers’ entry into Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members have blocked the Delhi-Noida border near Sector 14A in protest against the farms bill passed by Parliament nearly a week ago.

Farmers from different villages gathered to march to Delhi as part of a nationwide protest but they were stopped on the way by the police.

Farmers, in tractors and cars, reached Noida Gate near Mayur Vihar around 11.45am. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed on the Delhi side of the border. They set up barricades to stop farmers’ entry into Delhi.

Also Read: Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana

On the Noida side of the border, farmers parked several tractors and cars at the Noida entry gate, completely halting vehicular movement from both sides. The farmers sat down and started addressing the gathering about the farm bills.

BKU’s national Capital region president Subhash Chaudhary said that the government has abolished mandis and opened avenues for the corporates to directly access farmers’ produce through these bills. “There are no measures regarding farmers being able to sell their produce at decent rates. The government is promoting capitalism. We demand amendments in the law. The government should at lease ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Cops, armed with anti-riot gear, deployed on Delhi-Noida border

A number of police personnel from Noida have been deployed at the spot. Kumar Ranvijay, additional DCP, Noida, said the protest is peaceful. “We have diverted Delhi-bound traffic to DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj. Delhi Police have diverted Noida-bound traffic to internal roads,” he said.

The farmers said the protest will continue until they receive an official communication from their counterparts who are on strike in Delhi.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
PM Modi condoles legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Tatkal RT-PCR test for air passengers visiting Assam to cut quarantine time
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In