Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida traffic at Sector 14-A

noida

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:03 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members have blocked the Delhi-Noida border near Sector 14A in protest against the farms bill passed by Parliament nearly a week ago.

Farmers from different villages gathered to march to Delhi as part of a nationwide protest but they were stopped on the way by the police.

Farmers, in tractors and cars, reached Noida Gate near Mayur Vihar around 11.45am. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed on the Delhi side of the border. They set up barricades to stop farmers’ entry into Delhi.

Also Read: Here’s why farm protests have been loudest in Punjab, Haryana

On the Noida side of the border, farmers parked several tractors and cars at the Noida entry gate, completely halting vehicular movement from both sides. The farmers sat down and started addressing the gathering about the farm bills.

BKU’s national Capital region president Subhash Chaudhary said that the government has abolished mandis and opened avenues for the corporates to directly access farmers’ produce through these bills. “There are no measures regarding farmers being able to sell their produce at decent rates. The government is promoting capitalism. We demand amendments in the law. The government should at lease ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Cops, armed with anti-riot gear, deployed on Delhi-Noida border

A number of police personnel from Noida have been deployed at the spot. Kumar Ranvijay, additional DCP, Noida, said the protest is peaceful. “We have diverted Delhi-bound traffic to DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj. Delhi Police have diverted Noida-bound traffic to internal roads,” he said.

Traffic Alert



Obstruction in traffic at Chilla Border due to demonstration. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 25, 2020

The farmers said the protest will continue until they receive an official communication from their counterparts who are on strike in Delhi.