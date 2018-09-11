Five arrested after woman ‘forced to drink’ toxic liquid in Greater Noida

Five persons from two families were arrested after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink a toxic liquid by members of her sister-in-law’s family, following a domestic dispute in Ecotech 3, Greater Noida, on Sunday.

The police have arrested five members of both families. “Three people were arrested from the family of the victim’s brother’s wife, while two were arrested from the victim’s family,” Uday Pratap Singh, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said. The arrests were made after the victim’s family filed a complaint against their daughter-in-law’s family, who then alleged that their daughter was being tortured by the victim’s family, and was often beaten and abused, he added.

Reshma, who hails from Sunpura village in Greater Noida, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

However, the police have denied that the woman is critical.

“Our constable went to the hospital to speak to the doctor. There is no evidence of the woman consuming anything injurious to health. However, her family claims that Reshma was fed some toxic liquid by the family of her sister-in-law, Heena,” the SHO said.

Reshma’s neighbours had informed the police on Sunday afternoon that she and her sister-in-law had been fighting for the past few days. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, around 2pm on Sunday, Heena called her brothers and mother from Ghaziabad, who allegedly made Reshma drink a toxic liquid.

Singh said that neighbours reported hearing a lot of shouting from the house, followed by a scream for help.

When the neighbours reached her house, they saw Reshma lying unconscious on the floor. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to the Noida district hospital and later to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the police said.

The police are still looking into the matter to verify the claims made by the two parties.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 12:59 IST