Floor-wise registry may spell chaos for Noida, say residents

The Noida authority’s move to allow floor-wise registry in plotted houses has drawn flak from residents’ groups in the city. The Confederation of residents’ welfare associations of Delhi-NCR (CORWA), Noida federation of apartment owners association (NOFAA) and a residents’ group in Delhi-NCR have decided to lodge a protest against the authority’s move.

Some of the groups have already written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath opposing the move.

“We have written to the chief Minister and also to the Noida authority chief executive(CEO) officer,Alok Tandon against floor-wise registry. If the CM and the authority CEO do not accept our demand then we will start protesting on the streets. The move will create all kinds of civic-mess in Noida, therefore, we are opposing it,” said PS Jain, president, CORWA.

As of now an owner of a residential plot has the title of the land and the building that may have one or more floors, with four being the maximum number of floors. If the authority gets the state government’s approval on the proposal, it will start allowing the registry of each floor to a different owner. Delhi and Ghaziabad already allow floor-wise registration in most areas.

The authority had, on November 1, 2018, approved this proposal for the first time. After that, the authority, through public notices and meetings with the general public, sought feedback on it. On March 1 it approved the proposal in-principle and send the same for UP government’s approval.

“ I would like to request Noida authority that before going for such a big decision we all have to analyse whether our existing infrastructure can cater to a load of families who are ready to shift into separate floors of the plotted houses after registering their respective floors or not,” said Rajesh Sahay general secretary, NOFAA.

Sahay added, “The best example is Delhi that faces huge a traffic mess and other civic issues. Are we ready to solve the civic problems which will arise after this decision .”

Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association (FONRWA), also expressed its anger over the move.“The authority wants to earn huge revenue out of allowing floor-wise registry and does not care about the city’s civic issues. We will oppose this move strongly,” said AN Dhawan, general secretary, FONRWA.

“ There are already people living on each floor with many floors on rent. Therefore, floor-wise registry may not make much difference with regards to putting burden on civic infrastructure. The state government needs to take a final call on this issue,” said Rajesh Kumar officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

