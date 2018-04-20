Ghaziabad: 21-year-old man found murdered at Loni residence, father is suspect

A 21-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death while he was sleeping on the roof of his house in Pooja Colony area of Loni town, Ghaziabad, early Friday.

Although Shehnaz Khan, the mother of the victim, Ashfaq, has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons, the police said Ashfaq’s father Abdul Rahim, who was also sleeping beside him, is the prime suspect.

The police said Ashfaq and his father went to sleep on the roof of their house on Thursday night while his mother and other family members were sleeping on the ground floor.

According to the police, the murder took place around 4am on Friday. The family found him dead on his charpoy.

“Ashfaq had severe injuries on the head, the kind that has been inflicted by a blunt object. He was attacked in his sleep and died of blood loss. An FIR was filed by his mother against unidentified persons. However, we suspect his father, a fruit vendor, to be the perpetrator. Ashfaq had a dispute with his father over a 25 square yard plot,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), said.

The police said Abdul Rahim had constructed a house on one portion of the land and the remaining 25 square yards were sold to someone. Ashfaq objected to this and was demanding his share of the property.

“He allegedly used to beat up his father. The entire family was upset with his behaviour. However, we are probing all angles,” Maurya said.

Police sources said Ashfaq was fond of body-building and would daily spend a hefty amount on fruits, milk and other items and his family was not in a position to afford this expenditure.

According to the police, Shehnaz filed a complaint of murder against unidentified persons at the Tronica City police station on Friday. She stated that while her husband got up around 4am and was getting ready to go to the wholesale fruit market when he saw Ashfaq lying dead.

Police have called Abdul Rahim for questioning. Officials said they are probing all angles behind the incident.