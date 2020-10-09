Ghaziabad: BJP MLA’s elderly uncle killed by unidentified assailants

noida

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:10 IST

Two unidentified assailants, who were riding a two-wheeler, opened indiscriminate fire over the 60-year-old uncle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Muradnagar before fleeing the spot, the police said. On the basis of a complaint given by the family, the police said they have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) at Sihani Gate police station.

The incident took place in C-block of the prime locality of Lohiya Nagar, which also has residences of judicial officers. The incident took place near the house of KC Tyagi, a former MP and Janata Dal (United) leader. The incident took place around 5.30am, when victim Naresh Tyagi was on his way to a nearby park for a morning walk.

The victim is the maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, who rushed to the spot after receiving information.

“I, along with my cousin and father, had gone out for a morning walk. Me and my cousin were talking and were walking some distance behind my father. Suddenly, a two-wheeler passed by, the pillion rider fired shots and my father fell down near the park. The man driving the vehicle told his accomplice to fire shots on the head and finish him off,” the victim’s son, Abhishek Tyagi, alleged in his police complaint.

“Upon this, the man fired shots to his head. We watched the incident in shock and raised an alarm. By then, the two men had fled the spot. I took my father to Yashoda Hospital but doctors declared him dead,” he added.

Doctors at the Yashoda Hospital in Nehru Nagar said the victim was declared brought dead at 6.15am.

“The injuries suggested that he suffered two shots each on his head and chest, while one injury was visible on his abdomen. He was brought dead,” said a doctor from the hospital.

The police, after reaching the hospital, sent teams to the scene of crime to gather evidence. Officers said that images of the two-wheeler were captured in a CCTV camera installed at one of the houses but it was at a distance, so the faces or the vehicle number could not be identified.

They added that the victim took contracts of civil construction works with government departments.

“He was going towards the park near his house early morning when two unidentified men arrived on a two-wheeler and fired gunshots at him. He is stated to be a contractor and we have formed teams to work out the case,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

“So far, we have footage from only one CCTV camera which could be accessed but the pictures are not clear. It seems the assailants had come with an intention to kill. The post mortem was conducted and it indicated five bullet injuries. The five teams working on the case also include a team from the crime branch,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

The police said that they are probing several angles in the case, including any personal or business rivalry with anyone.