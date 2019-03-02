Ghaziabad man duped into buying fake phone helps cops apprehend seller

An 18-year-old man who was cheated into buying a fake cellphone online posed as a courier and helped the police nab a man who had been similarly duping people by posting advertisements online and selling fake Apple iPhones for six months. The police arrested the suspect on Friday and seized 40 such mobile phones from him.

According to the police the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Sanjay Tyagi, a resident of Shastri Nagar, along with 40 dummy phones which he was to send to different customers.

Earlier in February, the victim booked an iPhone on an e-commerce site and was promised delivery through courier by the seller.

“I placed the order on February 19 and the courier was received on February 21. I made the payment of ₹17,500 on delivery but the mobile did not work. I checked up with the Apple helpline, who informed me that it did not manufacture any phone with such a serial number. I called the seller on his mobile number but he did not pick up. It was a fake mobile that he sold me. I kept calling on his number, and it was once picked up by a receptionist who told me the address of the suspect,” said the victim, who did not wish to be named.

“After this, I approached police for help and posed as a courier. I reached the suspect’s shop in Express Market near Old Bus Stand and found that he had several dummy mobile phones. As we started talking, the police arrived and the man was arrested,” he added.

Based on the complaint and after a raid, the police recovered 40 dummy mobile phones from the suspect.

“He had been selling dummy phones to people for the past six months. He was arrested and an FIR, under the Indian Penal Code’s sections of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation, was registered. The man has been arrested,” Jaikaran Singh, station house officer, Kotwali police station, said.

