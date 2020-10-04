Ghaziabad schools gear up for graded opening, chalk out safety measures

noida

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:47 IST

Ghaziabad: As schools gear up to re-open classes, as directed by the Uttar Pradesh government in its recent guidelines issued on October 1, the Independent Schools Federation of India (ISFI), a body of 100 different schools in Ghaziabad, held a meeting with member schools on Sunday during which it prepared list of measures likely to be put in place when students return.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last week announced the guidelines for the reopening and said that all schools and coaching institutes, outside containment zones, will be allowed to open in a graded manner after October 15. However, UP chief secretary RK Tiwari in his order had said that the decision to open schools will be taken by the district administration, on the basis of the local situation with respect to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, as well as in consultation with schools.

“We have chalked out different measures which will be put in place when schools reopen. We have proposed that initially they will be opened only for classes 10 and 12 and there will be two shifts of three hours each. In the next phase, we plan to allow students of classes nine and eleven. The names of students will be put on respective seats and not more than 20 students will be allowed in one class. There will be no operation of air conditioners and students shall not share food/water etc., with fellow students,” said Subhash Jain, president of ISFI.

The measures have disallowed canteen and playground facilities and barred assemblies. The health protocols of mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and thermal screening at entry gates will also be taken up.

The school premises will also have posters and boards displaying different precautionary measures needed for protection against Covid-19.

“We are still brainstorming whether to resume transport facilities, while keeping in mind the number of students who will come for classes. The decision will be taken up at a later stage and we are also waiting for the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which are to be issued by the government,” Jain, added.

He said that consent of about 50-65% of parents has already been received by about 40 of the member schools while it is in process for others. The list of measures prepared by the ISFI will also be communicated to the district administration on Monday.

The UP government guidelines had said that students will be allowed to attend only with the written consent of parents and that no school will be allowed to make parent consent mandatory.

“A lot of time was devoted to chalk out measures for safety of students and staff as well. In our schools, we have parents of 57% of students who have given their consent for allowing their children to attend school. Besides, all of these parents who have consented have requested for provision of transport facility. We will be rolling out measures and expect that teams from the administration/health department inspect the premises and certify compliance before schools open up classes,” said Jyoti Gupta, director of DPS Sahibabad and member of ISFI.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said safety measures are necessary in wake of the pandemic.

“Apart from measures listed by ISFI, the administration, along with the health department, will mull over additional measures. A list of final measures will be chalked out before schools open up. We expect all schools to strictly adhere to guidelines and implement all health protocols. Once schools open up, our teams will conduct surprise inspections to ascertain whether all guidelines are being followed,” he added.

Members of the district parents’ association, however, said many of them are not willing to send their wards to school due to health risks brought on by the pandemic.

“At the ground level, it will be difficult to contain children when they are in school and among their friends. Many parents are still not willing to send their children to school as they feel that the children could contract the virus and no one will come forward to take responsibility. From Monday, we will start sending mails to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Uttar Pradesh government as well as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for intervention and deferring the opening of schools,” said Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of the Ghaziabad Parents’ Association.