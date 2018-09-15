Greater Noida woman dies due to pregnancy complications

A 19-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Eco Village 2 in Bisrakh in Greater Noida West on Wednesday night, the police said.

The woman, who had been staying with her live-in partner for the past one month, was pursuing her B.Sc. degree in Biotechnology, while her 20-year-old partner had recently joined a private firm as an engineer.

“Doctors have revealed that the reason for her death was her foetus dying in the womb,” Anil Shahi, SHO, Bisrakh police station, said.

According to the woman’s partner, her health had deteriorated four days ago after she had stopped eating due to fever. However, the partner claims that he had no idea about her pregnancy.

