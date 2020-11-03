Health department official robbed of ₹33K by four men in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:46 IST

A health supervisor, working with the Firozabad health department, was allegedly assaulted and robbed by four unidentified men on the pretext of providing him a lift near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida .

The victim, identified as Devender Singh Chauhan, hails from a Tundla and was visiting his brother in Dadri.

“My nephew is getting married soon. So my brother was coming to visit us so that we could go to Delhi for some shopping. On Tuesday morning, he got dropped off by a roadways bus at Pari Chowk. He was waiting for public transport to take him to Surajpur, from where he would come to Dadri,” said Chauhan’s brother Satendra, who is a health education officer with the Gautam Budh Nagar health department.

The victim was approached by a white Hyundai i10 car, in which four people were already present. It appeared to be a shared cab to the victim. When the passengers seated inside the car offered to drop him at Surajpur, he got inside.

“However, soon afterwards, he realised that they were on the wrong route and asked them to drop him off. That’s when, they assaulted him and took ₹33,750 cash that he had with him. They also took his phone but returned it afterwards. They left him near Jaidpur village and fled the spot,” said Satendra.

The victim immediately contacted the police helpline, but the family alleged that police took a long while in registering the case claiming it to be a jurisdictional issue. A case was finally registered at the Knowledge Park police station against the four unidentified suspects under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police officials said they are working on identifying the vehicle through the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

“It was a white i10 car. We have located it in some footage but the number plate is not very clear. We are working on identifying the suspects. Due action will be taken against them. They only took the cash the victim was carrying,” said Varun Pathak, station house officer(SHO), Knowledge Park police station.