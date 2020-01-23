High speed winds sweep away pollutants from NCR sky; Friday to remain a bright day

noida

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:42 IST

The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) improved Thursday as high speed winds swept away pollutants. Despite the prediction of a fall in mercury, the minimum and maximum temperatures rose due to the clear sky and drop in the level of humidity, weather analysts said.

On Thursday, the air quality index in Noida improved significantly to 211 in the ‘poor’ category, 176 points lower than Wednesday’s ‘very poor’ reading of 387, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s pollution scale of 0 to 500. Though the air quality of Ghaziabad improved slightly, it remained in the ‘very poor’ zone an AQI of 220 against 386 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 219 (‘poor’) against 374 (‘very-poor’) a day earlier.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the icy north-westerly winds that swept the region Thursday at a speed of 20-25 kmph will maintain their vigour on Friday as well. There will be no fog because of this weather phenomenon on Friday morning, but this is likely to change by Saturday, the IMD said.

This change in wind speed is likely to affect the air pollution level, which is expected to worsen on Saturday and Sunday, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

“The high-speed surface winds are the main factor contributing to the improvement of AQI through high ventilation. SAFAR forecast suggests the strong westerly surface wind will likely continue till Friday. AQI will also improve to ‘moderate’ category. Air quality is likely to undergo marginal deterioration on January 25 and be in ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category. The AQI is likely to further deteriorate to the higher end of ‘poor’ category on January 26,” said a SAFAR forecast.

Meanwhile, the clear sky ensured a warm day Thursday when the minimum temperature rose 2° Celsius from Wednesday to settle at 9° Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was 20.2° Celsius, a notch above the season’s average but almost 2° Celsius higher than Wednesday’s.

“Most places have experienced a drop in mercury, but the average temperature has risen unexpectedly. On Friday, the temperature will likely fall or hover around Thursday’s average. The high speed winds will continue keeping air pollution in check,” director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet Mahesh Palawat said.