In Breaking Bad style, 3 men steal 400 litres of diesel from truck on EPE expressway in Greater Noida

In a ‘Breaking Bad’ style heist, three unidentified men stole around 400 litres of diesel from a truck to another after keeping the driver and helper hostage on Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Greater Noida.

The perpetrators allegedly took an hour for their ‘diesel heist’ around 1 am on Friday on the recently inaugurated expressway which connects UP to Delhi and Haryana through an outer circle.

They also stole Rs 8,000 from the victims, Kapil (24, the driver, and Ajay (22), the helper, both natives of Haryana, on a stretch of the expressway under Badalpur police station area.

The victims on the 16-tyre truck were bringing apples from Jammu and Kashmir to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, when they were intercepted by the gang in another truck.

They claimed that they were held captive by the three men who used sticks and rods to assault them before stealing the diesel and the cash.

Vijay Kumar, Badalpur station house officer, said police are going through CCTV footage along the expressway to find more about the truck used by the accused.

“The stranded truck has been removed from the spot. No case has been registered yet as we are awaiting a complaint from the victims. Arrests will be made soon,” Kumar said.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:34 IST