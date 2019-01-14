Man dies as building catches fire after short circuit in Ghaziabad’s Loni

A 50-year-old man died and his 22-year-old son suffered severe burn injuries after an electrical panel in their residential building caught fire due to short-circuit, resulting in a major fire which engulfed a number of flats of a building in the SLS Ved Vihar locality in Ghaziabad’s Loni area late Saturday night.

The building has 24 flats, eight each on the ground, first and second floor, out of which 18 are occupied.

The deceased, Sunil Sagar, had shifted to a flat on the first floor of the building from Shahdara in Delhi about three months back and was living with wife Lata, who is around 45-years-old, 18-year-old daughter Nikita and 22-year-old son Rohit, who works with a courier company. According to the police, the electrical panel of the building was installed opposite the common staircase and it caught fire after a short circuit.

“Sagar and Rohit were the only two persons sleeping in their flat, which is on the first floor. Sagar’s wife works at a nursing home and was out on night duty while his daughter had gone to her sister’s house in Delhi. The fire started from the ground floor panel and none of the occupants of the building could climb down the common staircase,” Janki Devi, a resident of a flat on the first floor of the building, said.

She added that all her household items got burnt as the fire engulfed the flats on the first floor and raged on to the second floor.

“My son came running and woke us up. We rushed to the roof of the building amid pitch dark. There was no electricity. On the terrace too we were caught up in thick smoke and a lot of heat. Finally, we were able to move to the adjacent building and come down,” she added.

The fire also gutted seven motorcycles, owned by the residents of the building, which were parked in front of the common staircase.

“Since the motorcycles also caught fire, their petrol tanks also started to burst. This increased the intensity of the blaze and Sagar got trapped in his flat. His son tried to help him out and suffered about 40% burn injuries. He is admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment,” Ran Kumar Pandey, circle officer, Loni, said.

Officials of the fire department roped in one fire tender and the fire was doused by around 2am. Meanwhile, locals rushed in to help the residents and tried to douse the flames by pouring water.

“The roads to the locality are narrow and poorly constructed, so it took us time to reach the incident site. Sagar died of asphyxia and not due to burn injuries as he was trapped in his flat and could not escape. There was thick smoke all around. The blaze also engulfed flats on the first floor while the entire building was in a thick haze of smoke,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, said.

