Man falls to death from 18th floor of high-rise in Noida

noida

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:22 IST

A 42-year-old man fell to his death from the balcony of an 18th floor apartment in a high-rise in Sector 45, Noida, on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The police said it is not clear if the man fell by accident or had jumped off the balcony.

Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the man worked as a chartered accountant with a private firm.

“He lived with his parents, mother and two children. On Wednesday, the family said, he was feeling unwell and he was in his room, which has a balcony next to it. The others were in their rooms,” he said.

“The security guards heard a loud thud around 2pm and went to check. They found the man bleeding on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

Sharma said a police team reached the spot after receiving the information.

“What led to this incident is not clear. We have not found any note at the spot and the man’s family members could not give us any reason for him wanting to end his life— he had a job and he was also financially stable,” he said.

“The family members said that the victim had earlier complained about nausea and headache. It appears he had slipped from the balcony and fell on the ground. We are investigating the matter from all angles. The family has not filed any complaint in this regard,” Sharma said.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and a report is awaited.