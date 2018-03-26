Man wanted in 14 cases gunned down in Noida after shootout, AK-47 recovered

Police officials in Noida said they have recovered an AK-47 rifle from a criminal after a shootout on Sunday.

On Sunday, a man, wanted in more than 14 cases of loot and murder in Delhi and Noida, died in a police encounter at the Parthla intersection around 6.30am.

The police said they were acting on a tip-off from an informant about the movement of the accused, Shravan Chaudhary, in the area. Chaudhary was a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

“We knew that Chaudhary, along with an accomplice, would pass through the Parthla intersection around 6-6.30am. Chaudhary and his accomplice were in a Swift Dzire and were intercepted by us. It is then that they opened fire,” additional director general of police (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said. He added that the police chased the men when they tried to flee.

According to the police, Chaudhary got injured in the retaliatory fire and was taken to the district hospital for treatment and further questioning, but he died upon arrival at the hospital. His accomplice fled the scene and police are on the lookout for him.

The police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a .315 bore rifle from Chaudhary.

The police was not sure where the accused had procured the AK-47 from or where they were planning on taking it. Additional director general of police (ADG) Prashant Kumar said that the plan was to extract more information from Chaudhary once they reached the hospital. However, he died before that.

According to the police, the .315 bore rifle had been stolen on September 5, 2017, from Bisrakh police. Chaudhary and other assailants were in a car and had intercepted police officers who were on a motorcycle and had snatched the rifle from them.

Following the incident, a reward of ₹50,000 was placed on Chaudhary for his arrest. The police said another reward of ₹50,000 was announced for his arrest, in connection with a murder case in Delhi.

“He had been involved in multiple cases and was wanted since 2014. In 2017, he had murdered a man in Seelampur, Delhi, for which there was a reward on his arrest. He was also wanted by the Bisrakh police for looting a weapon from police officers of the Bisrakh police station,” Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police, Meerut zone, said.

Sunday’s shootout was part of Uttar Pradesh Police’s raids across the state to arrest ‘wanted’ criminals, which seems to have paid off according to additional director general of police (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar.

“We have arrested 180 wanted criminals, against whom there were non-bailable warrants, in Ghaziabad in the past 24 hours. More than 1,000 arrests have been made in the last year. The police is achieving success,” he said.

The new SSP, Ajay Pal Sharma, said that police is aggressively pursuing criminals.

In another incident, police arrested Dinesh Singh, an alleged gangster with a reward of ₹25,000 on his head after shooting him in the leg on Sunday evening. A constable was injured in the shootout. The incident occurred at 8 pm at Sigma roundabout in Greater Noida when according to police, a patrol team confronted the accused and his accomplice.

ADG (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar (left) with Noida SSP Ajay Pal Sharma addressing the media on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Elsewhere, three men were arrested after an encounter near the Panchsheel underpass on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday night.

According to the police, the three were questioned during a routine vehicle checking around 8pm on Saturday during which they opened fire on the police.

“They tried fleeing and fired at the police. That is when we chased and arrested them after the motorcycle they were riding skid,” Vedpal Singh Pundir, station house officer, Expressway police station, said.

On Saturday night, the police arrested a man, identified as Sundar from Vijay Nagar following a gun battle. Sundar had shot and injured the station house officer of Vijay Nagar police station, Naresh Kumar Singh, and the police fired at Sundar in retaliation. Sundar died on Sunday.