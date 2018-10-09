Muradnagar case: FIR against 4 including local councillor in kidnap, rape and murder of 6-year-old girl

The family of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in a locality in Muradnagar has lodged a FIR in which four persons, including a local councillor, have been named as accused. The body of the girl was found on the roof of a mosque in her locality on Sunday morning, a day after she had gone missing around 12.50pm on Saturday from outside her house.

“I have given a written complaint to the police and have named four persons who are my neighbours. Their house is close to the mosque and they had been keeping enmity with me since my cousin contested local body elections against one of them in 2012. They have fled after they came to know that the body of my daughter was found,” girl’s father alleged.

“It is because of the enmity that we suspect my neighbours are the culprits. They had also beaten up my cousin three months back and we had lodged a police complaint,” he added.

The girl’s father runs a private school where she was studying in class 2. She was the second of four siblings. On Saturday afternoon, she had gone out to the local market with her younger brother but did not return. Her brother, however, returned home. A search was launched but the family could not trace her. A missing person’s complaint was given to the police and a case of kidnapping was lodged at the Muradnagar police station.

Around 5.45am the next day, several people, who were offering Namaz at the mosque, stumbled upon the body as they had gone to the roof to drive away monkeys. An autopsy was conducted which indicated that the girl was sexually assaulted, the police said. Following this, the family gave another police complaint.

Senior police officials reached Muradnagar on Monday morning and continued with the deployment of civil police in the locality. Officials and forensic teams carried out searches at the houses of the accused persons but could not gather any evidence so far, which could implicate the four men, police said.

“The family has named a local councillor and his three brothers as accused in the case. We have lodged a FIR for kidnapping, murder, rape and destruction of evidence and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We have formed four teams and are trying to trace the suspects. It is also possible that someone else may have kidnapped the girl and dumped her body on the roof of the mosque,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

“We are going to take a detailed forensic analysis and will conduct a reconstruction of the scene of crime. Initially, the motive seems to be rape and murder but investigations are continuing,” the SSP added.

The officials said that they have not been able to reach a conclusion about the culprits and are probing all possible angles.

“The mosque is easily approachable from the roof of nearby houses. The roofs of the houses in the locality abut each other and it would have been easy for the culprit to carry the body and place it on the roof of the mosque. The body was found covered with a gunny bag when people spotted the legs of the girl and came to know about the incident. It is possible that the culprit wanted to hide the body,” an officer attached to investigation said.

The police are also scanning CCTV footage available in vicinity.

“We are also scanning people who are not present at their homes and have left since the incident. The four men named as accused by the family are also on the run. The post mortem report indicates injuries on private parts and estimates the death around 24 hours back. This indicates that the girl was raped and murdered soon after she was kidnapped,” SSP added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:22 IST